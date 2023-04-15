Watch Now
Two people found shot on northwest side, one dies

Posted at 10:33 AM, Apr 15, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were found shot on the northwest side of Indy and one of them died on Saturday morning.

At 3:30 a.m., Police found two victims with gunshot injuries located at IU Health University hospital.

Officers found the two male victims located inside a vehicle.

They were both transported to Eskenazi Hospital, however, one of the male victims later died, according to police.

The second male is in stable condition, police said.

According to homicide detectives, the incident likely occurred at a different location, but the crime scene has not been found.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Ronald Sayles at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or by email at Ronald.Sayles@Indy.gov

