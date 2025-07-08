Two shot, 1 critically injured on Indy's near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured, one critically, on the near west side of the city Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2400 block of W. 16th Street around 2 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found one victim suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim was in critical condition.

A short time later, a second victim from the same incident is reported to have walked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds. Authorities said that this victim is currently in stable condition.

The police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Details on possible suspects have not yet been released.