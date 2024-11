INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot on the northeast side of Indianapolis, leaving one person in critical condition on Friday night.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 3500 block of North Lasalle Street on a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they located two victims with gunshot injuries.

One of the victims was reported to be awake and breathing, while the other victim was said to be in critical condition.

