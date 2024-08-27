Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsCrime

Actions

Man dead, juvenile in critical condition after shooting on Indy's northeast side

dollar tree.jpg
WRTV
dollar tree.jpg
Posted
and last updated

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead and a juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis Monday night.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 7400 block of Shadeland Avenue around 9:30 p.m. The area is in the parking lot of a strip mall with several stores, including Dollar tree.

When officers arrived, they located two victims with gunshot injuries inside of a vehicle. One victim, an adult male, was pronounced deceased. A juvenile victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

At this time, the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.