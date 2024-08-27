Man dead, juvenile in critical condition after shooting on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead and a juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis Monday night.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 7400 block of Shadeland Avenue around 9:30 p.m. The area is in the parking lot of a strip mall with several stores, including Dollar tree.

When officers arrived, they located two victims with gunshot injuries inside of a vehicle. One victim, an adult male, was pronounced deceased. A juvenile victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

At this time, the incident is still under investigation.