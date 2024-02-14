Two shot in near east side shooting, one in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition and one person is stable after a shooting on the near east side of Indianapolis Tuesday night.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police department, officers were investigating shots fired while on patrol when they located a victim at 300 N. Sherman Dr. with gunshot injuries.

The victim was reported to be in critical condition.

A short time later, another victim walked-in to Community East Hospital with gunshot injuries and is in stable condition.

Police believe this victim was also shot at 300 N. Sherman Dr.

An investigation is underway