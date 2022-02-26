Two shot inside Jewish Community Center in Indianapolis, not believed to be connected to hate crime

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says two men were shot inside the Jewish Community Center (JCC) on Indianapolis' north side Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to the 6700 block of Hoover Road, where the JCC is located, around 2 p.m. Police say both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

IMPD says they do not believe the shooting was religiously motivated or in any way connected with a hate crime, but that will be investigated due to the location.

Lieutenant Shane Foley says there is no ongoing threat at the Center and the shooting was "connected to a disturbance possibly related to a basketball game."

Foley says a suspect fled the scene and police are still looking for them. IMPD is asking anyone who sees anything suspicious to call 911 or IMPD.

Police are asking people to stay away from the area because there is "significant police activity."

Foley says there are several witnesses who are cooperating and he expects the investigation at the JCC to last for several hours.

