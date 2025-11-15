Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two shot on Indianapolis' south side, one in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS – Two people were shot Saturday afternoon on the city's south side, with one victim in critical condition.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to 1725 Union Street on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found two victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

One victim is listed in critical condition and the second victim is in serious condition, according to IMPD.

The shooting remains under investigation. No additional details have been released at this time.

