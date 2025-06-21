Two shot, one dead in eastside shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting on Indy's eastside Friday night.

Police say officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of North Kenyon Street just before 11:30 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found an adult woman in the roadway with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Officers at the scene later located a second victim, an adult man with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The Marion County Coroner's Office is working to determine the cause and manner of death and will release the identity of the victim after contacting the next of kin.

IMPD is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Gregory Shue at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Gregory.Shue@indy.gov, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 to remain anonymous.