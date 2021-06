INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and another is injured following a shooting on Indy's northeast side late Thursday night.

IMPD officers responded to the 8800 block of Garonne Terrace on a report of two people shot. When officers arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot would and was pronounced at the scene. The second victim suffered a graze wound and is stable.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as details become available