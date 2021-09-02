Two students found with guns at Marion High School in as many days

MARION — Marion Community Schools reports two students were arrested this week after bringing a firearm to Marion High School.

The school says police do not believe the two incidents, which happened on Wednesday and Thursday, are connected.

Marion High School was on lockdown for about three hours Thursday as law enforcement conducted a precautionary security sweep of the building. The school says there was not believed to be an active threat and dismissal will run as usual.

In both cases, a security officer discovered that a student had the firearm.

"Marion Community Schools does not tolerate weapons of any sort on campus. Any student found to be in possession of such an item is subject to expulsion, in accordance with school rules," the school said in a statement. "Marion Community Schools takes all reports of threats seriously. Safety of our students is top priority. All reports of threats are investigated. We are committed to a safe and healthy learning environment."

The district has an anonymous student/school safety hotline available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can call or text 765-997-8585 or email hotline@marion.k12.in.us .

WRTV has reached out to Marion Police for more information and are waiting to hear back.

