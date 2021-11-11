Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis local newsIndianapolis Crime News

Actions

Two teens arrested for alleged role in multiple Indianapolis armed robberies

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a pair of handcuffs and a key. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP)
Handcuffs
Posted at 2:53 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 14:58:52-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Two teenagers are facing charges in connection to six armed robberies that happened across Indianapolis last month.

Christopher Rocheleau, 17 and Mekhi Rosenthal, 18, both face multiple charges of armed robbery, resisting law enforcement and carrying a handgun without a license.

The robberies happened at gas stations and convenience stores between October 26 and October 28. The two are accused of being involved together during four of the robberies, and Rosenthall faces charges of armed robbery for an additional two.

The investigation included personnel from IMPD and the FBI violent crimes task force.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!