Two teens arrested for alleged role in multiple Indianapolis armed robberies

INDIANAPOLIS — Two teenagers are facing charges in connection to six armed robberies that happened across Indianapolis last month.

Christopher Rocheleau, 17 and Mekhi Rosenthal, 18, both face multiple charges of armed robbery, resisting law enforcement and carrying a handgun without a license.

The robberies happened at gas stations and convenience stores between October 26 and October 28. The two are accused of being involved together during four of the robberies, and Rosenthall faces charges of armed robbery for an additional two.

The investigation included personnel from IMPD and the FBI violent crimes task force.

