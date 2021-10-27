Two Wayne Township students arrested after loaded guns found in backpacks

INDIANAPOLIS — Two students were arrested Tuesday after loaded guns were found in their backpacks, according to the MSD of Wayne Township.

The incident happened at the Chapel Hill 7th & 8th Grade Center. The district says a student reported information about a possible weapon on campus and during the initial investigation, a loaded handgun was found in a student's backpack. Later, another gun was found in a different student's backpack and that student was arrested as well.

The full message sent to Chapel Hill families is below:

Dear CHC Parent or Guardian,

After receiving information from one of our students this morning regarding a possible weapon on campus, we immediately implemented our school safety plan. During the initial investigation, school administration discovered a loaded handgun in a student’s backpack. We immediately involved the Wayne Township School Police and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department in the investigation. The student was arrested. Further investigation revealed another loaded gun in another student’s backpack, and that student was arrested as well.

I encourage you to remind your student of the importance of telling an adult about any safety concerns he or she may have at school. It’s by working together that we create the most secure learning environment possible for our students. Please feel free to contact me at 317-988-8800 if you have any questions or concerns.

Sincerely,

Kelin Mark,

Principal

