Two women arrested for prostitution at Anderson massage parlor

Anderson Police Department
Posted at 4:21 PM, May 21, 2024
ANDERSON — Anderson Police arrested two women for prostitution at a massage parlor on Tuesday.

According to Anderson Police Department, the investigations division executed a search warrant at the business in the 1900 block of E. 53rd Street.

Preliminary information revealed that females operating the massage parlor would agree to "perform lewd acts for money" while working as masseuses, police said.

During the execution of the warrant, police placed two females into custody. The suspects were a 56-year-old and 45-year-old.

An investigation is ongoing.

