Two women arrested in Monroe County after kidnapping 4-year-old child

MONROE COUNTY — Two women were arrested early Monday morning after they reportedly forced entry into a home and kidnapped one of the women’s noncustodial child.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says they received the kidnapping report around 11:47 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies arrived and spoke with the child’s grandmother, who said the child’s biological mom broke into their home, attacked them, and fled with the child.

Investigators found the biological mother had no custodial rights to the child, who lives with their grandparents.

Deputies acted fast, setting up an emergency GPS ping on the suspect’s phone. Exactly 30 minutes later, investigators found the suspect driving in Bloomington. They initiated a traffic stop, and took two suspects into custody.

The 4-year-old was found unharmed, and quickly reunited with their grandparents.

The suspects, 35-year-old Alexandria Porter and 25-year-old Lena Volpe, were booked into the Monroe County jail on multiple charges:

