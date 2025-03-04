Two women found dead in Lafayette apartment; homicide investigation underway

LAFAYETTE — The Lafayette Police Department is investigating after two women were found dead inside an apartment on Saturday.

According to police, at approximately 7:30 a.m., officers responded to 107 Cochise Trail for a report of a possible death.

While on scene, officers located two adult women who were confirmed deceased. A homicide investigation was immediately initiated, police said.

During the investigation, detectives recovered shell casings and a small-caliber firearm at the scene. Based on the evidence, investigators do not believe this was a random act.

On March 3, the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office positively identified the victims as Laportia Shenett, 34, and Kadeisha Ross, 28, both of Lafayette. The incident occurred inside Laportia’s apartment, located on the bottom floor of the building. At this time, police said the relationship between the two victims remains unknown.

"We recognize the community's concerns and remain fully committed to uncovering the truth. We appreciate the public’s patience as we work to ensure a comprehensive and accurate investigation. Based on the evidence gathered, investigators believe there is no known threat to the community," LPD said.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200.