U.S. 31 reopened in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY — The southbound lane of U.S. 31 has been reopened after being closed at 236th Street in Hamilton County due to an active criminal investigation, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

According to a post on social media, an active criminal investigation is ongoing at the 22700 block, causing the closure of U.S. 31.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office told WRTV that responding units were searching for a male suspect who was seen inside 22730 U.S. 31. The man was reported to be on the second floor, and was allegedly armed with a rifle, threatening a witness.

Officials said the property, owned by the Indiana Department of Transportation, was searched and found unoccupied.

This investigation is ongoing.