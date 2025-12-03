Uber driver signs plea deal in murder of Indianapolis passenger

INDIANAPOLIS —An Indianapolis Uber driver has agreed to plead guilty to murdering his passenger in a 2024 case that shocked the community and raised serious concerns about ride-share safety.

Francisco Valadez signed a plea agreement that will send him to prison for 45 years after admitting to police that he killed his passenger, 30-year-old Chanti Dixon, during an attempted rape in 2024.

According to court documents and police reports, Valadez picked up Dixon while working as an Uber driver in September 2024. Instead of taking her to her destination, Valadez drove Dixon to a dead-end street on Wagner Lane where he attempted to sexually assault her in the backseat of his vehicle.

Police say Valadez admitted he became angry during the assault and shot Dixon in the head. He then dragged her body from the car and dumped it in a nearby wooded area. Investigators say Valadez also admitted to attempting to abuse her corpse.

Under the plea deal, Valadez will plead guilty to one count of murder. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to dismiss additional charges including a second murder count, attempted rape, and attempted abuse of corpse.

The agreement calls for a 45-year prison sentence with additional conditions including a lifetime no-contact order with Rise Dixon, who is connected to the victim.

The plea agreement requires court approval, which is scheduled for Thursday, December 4, at 9:30 a.m.