UPS driver from Brownsburg killed in Southern Indiana crash

CLARK COUNTY — A UPS driver from Brownsburg died in a crash on I-65 in southern Indiana early Tuesday, Indiana State Police said.
Patrick Dene Harvey, 25, was driving a UPS semi tractor-trailer when he struck another semi that was stopped in a traffic backup on I-65 north of Jeffersonville shortly after midnight on Tuesday, State Police said Wednesday.
Harvey died and a co-driver in the UPS truck's sleeper birth was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, police said.
Traffic in the area was at a standstill after a suspect fleeing police crashed into a State Police car and injured an officer, police said.
Clark County prosecutors charged Dylin Lee Taylor, 27, Charlestown, resisting law enforcement, battery to a public safety officer, neglect and other crimes in connection with the incident, records show.
ISP Officer Justin Mears, a nine-year veteran, was treated at an area hospital for a head injury and later released, ISP said.