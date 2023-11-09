UPS driver from Brownsburg killed in Southern Indiana crash

CLARK COUNTY — A UPS driver from Brownsburg died in a crash on I-65 in southern Indiana early Tuesday, Indiana State Police said.

Patrick Dene Harvey, 25, was driving a UPS semi tractor-trailer when he struck another semi that was stopped in a traffic backup on I-65 north of Jeffersonville shortly after midnight on Tuesday, State Police said Wednesday.

Harvey died and a co-driver in the UPS truck's sleeper birth was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Traffic in the area was at a standstill after a suspect fleeing police crashed into a State Police car and injured an officer, police said.

Provided by ISP A man fleeing from police crashed into an Indiana State Police car, injuring the officer early Tuesday. A short while later, a UPS driver from Brownsburg died when he crashed into another truck stopped in the traffic backup, police said,

Clark County prosecutors charged Dylin Lee Taylor, 27, Charlestown, resisting law enforcement, battery to a public safety officer, neglect and other crimes in connection with the incident, records show.

ISP Officer Justin Mears, a nine-year veteran, was treated at an area hospital for a head injury and later released, ISP said.

