US Marshals arrest absconder from Indiana living in Utah

INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier man the FBI charged with money laundering and wire fraud in 2012 but fled the state before pleading guilty in 2013, was arrested Monday by US Marshals in Provo, Utah.

Jody Russell Trapp was living under the assumed name of Abram Hochstelter in Orem, Utah, and working as an electrician for Chipping Electric. He is also a co-founder of Treasure Finders, which is a free, local app that combines geocaching with scavenger hunts.

Trapp is expected to be returned to the Southern District of Indiana to face time for his original crimes.

“This investigation across several states and several years represents the dogged determination of men and women who are dedicated to the pursuit of justice,” said U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Indiana Joseph McClain. “I want to especially thank our FBI partners, too, for their continued assistance in the investigation.”