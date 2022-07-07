INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Marshals Service conducted Operation North Star, a 30-day initiative that resulted in the arrests of 60 fugitives, gang members, sex offenders, and violent criminals in the Southern District of Indiana.

The high-impact fugitive apprehension initiative focused on arresting the country's most violent offenders in ten cities across the United States.

Photo Provided / U.S. Marshals Service U.S. Marshals Service conducts Operation North Star to arrest the most violent offenders.

The cities selected were Indianapolis, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington, Memphis, Houston, Chicago, and Los Angeles. All of these cities have recently seen a large increase in homicides and shootings.

The focus of ONS was on fugitives that have arrest warrants, wanted for the most serious, violent, and harmful offenses such as homicide, forcible sexual assault, robbery, or aggravated assault.

Photo Provided / U.S. Marshals Service U.S. Marshals Service conducts Operation North Star to arrest the most violent offenders.

“Relieving our communities of violent crime is our top priority.” Dan McClain, United States Marshal for the Southern District of Indiana said. “This operation, with the support of our state and local partners, has resulted in significant success towards that goal. Among the numerous arrests for violent crime, we were able to clear 14 homicide warrants.”

From June 1 to June 30, the Service was able to arrest 1,500 people — 230 for homicide and 131 for sexual offenses.

They also seized 166 firearms, $53,600 in currency, and more than 33 kilograms of illegal narcotics.