Vandals break into historic building to allegedly film rap music video

INDIANAPOLIS — Broken glass, broken windows, and broken doors can be seen all around what was once one of the oldest synagogues on Indy’s north side.

“I saw a bunch of cops with guns drawn around this building right here,” a neighbor told WRTV.

WRTV

Police arrested at least five people and several others were detained for breaking into the building Saturday night. Neighbors say they could see the police presence from their homes.

“I later heard that it was kids who were filming a music video with a bunch of guns, but they still had to break in with guns,” a neighbor said.

WRTV

Court documents say a videographer was hired to record the video. The building the vandals used as the backdrop for their video used to be a house of worship.

“It was built as a neighborhood-based center for the Jewish community, so it is now a former Jewish synagogue,” Mark Dollase with Indiana Landmarks said.

WRTV

Indiana Landmarks says it now owns the building that was built nearly 100 years ago. They hope they can sell it and turn it into something this community desperately needs.

“It’s the oldest surviving synagogue left in the city of Indianapolis, and we think it tells a unique story, and we want to share that story with the community and the people who come and come for whatever use it has,” Dollase said.

WRTV

For more information on the property, click here.