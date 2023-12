INDIANAPOLIS — A child was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle on the near eastside Thursday morning, police said.

The driver of a vehicle struck the child shortly before 8 a.m. near East 10th and North Dearborn streets, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Simone Burris.

The child complained of pain and was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health, Burris said.

The driver remained at the scene, Burris said.