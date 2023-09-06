Verbal threat made to Tipton schools prompts Tuesday lockdown

TIPTON — Tipton Community School Corporation was put on lockdown on Tuesday after police said an anonymous male caller made a verbal threat to the school district.

Police said the threat was phoned into the Tipton Police Department at 12:31 p.m. on Tuesday, from an anonymous number. The verbal threat described the use of violence against students and staff at the school.

At approximately 12:35 p.m., Tipton Community School Corporation was put on lockdown and an investigation was commenced.

According to police, TPD officers and a deputy from the Tipton County Sheriff's Office conducted a thorough search of the school grounds. There were no unauthorized persons or weapons located.

Additionally, a search of the IU Health Tipton Hospital parking lot and Tipton City Park was conducted, which also concluded with nothing found.

An electronic communication was sent out to all parents, students and school staff by the TCSC administration regarding the lockdown.

The school was kept on a soft lockdown throughout the rest of the school day, which allows freedom of movement within the school building for students and staff, but limits anyone entering or exiting the building.

"The youth in this community are one of the most important things because they are the future of our society," Chief of Police Jeff Stout said. "The Tipton Police Department and Tipton Community School Corporation will always work together to ensure our youth succeed in a safe manner. Due to recent national events, any threat of this nature is received at the highest priority and investigated with extreme thoroughness."

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with specific information about this incident is encouraged to contact School Resource Officer Dave Maddox and/or the Tipton Police Department at 765-675-2152.