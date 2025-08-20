Victim critically injured in shooting on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition following a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

On Tuesday, IMPD responded to the 5400 block of West 81st Street at around 9:55 p.m.

Officers at the scene located a victim suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

IMPD reports that the victim is in critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story, and WRTV will update when more information is released.