INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was found shot to death on Indianapolis' east side.

Indianapolis Police Department officers responded to the 10000 block of John Marshall Drive North Wednesday afternoon just before 2 p.m.

Police say they arrived in the area and located the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.