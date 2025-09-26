Victim, neighbors shed light on gun violence

INDIANAPOLIS — Two separate shootings, including a fatal shooting at Amber Woods Apartments, are prompting community members to come out against the violence.

"I have bullet holes in the house. I have a big bullet hole in my leg. It's my first time being shot," said a victim.

A triple shooting on Minnesota Street on Indy's southeast side left a victim, whose identity we are concealing, with a gunshot wound to the leg.

"I feel horrible. [Shooter] kicked in the house, shot us through my house, tried to kill us," said a victim.

Two others were hurt in the shooting.

Metro police are also investigating a deadly shooting at Amber Woods apartments.

The Marion County Coroner's Office says 19-year-old Lanya Anderson was killed in what is believed to be a domestic violence situation.

"19. Like that's a baby," said Aubrie Clay.

Aubrie Clay lives nearby Anderson's apartment.

"It's kind of scary, actually. Also, because I kind of dealt with something like this, but I left because your life is more precious than anybody," she said.

She said many women, including younger women, get trapped in a cycle of domestic violence.

"This wasn't where it led, and this is where it led to. This isn't what just happened. I know obviously if it was this bad, then it trickled up to this, and obviously she thought she couldn't leave the situation," said Clay.

She hopes other women going through a similar situation will reach out for help.

"There are domestic places. There are a lot of people out here that actually do care, and they will listen and they will help you. I want you to know that, and that there are women out here in this community, actually, that would definitely step up, and if anybody needed to talk, we're here," said Clay.

Both say gun violence is not the answer.

If you have information about either of these shootings, IMPD encourages you to reach out to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.