Victim speaks after 4 juveniles, man arrested for multiple carjackings in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD says four juveniles and a man have been arrested after two armed carjackings on Friday.

“At 10 p.m., you are running around and boosting cars at gunpoint, come on now,” Joshuah said.

WRTV

Joshuah, who wanted to keep his first name confidential, can’t believe we have to have this conversation yet again about kids accused of committing violent crimes in Indianapolis.

This time, police say Joshuah was carjacked at gun point.

“The fact they are able to hold a gun to my head, well it was closer to my chest. It would have taken one mistake for someone to pull that trigger,” Joshuah told WRTV.

WRTV

Police say both incidents happened roughly 15 minutes apart within miles of each other. The kids involved were 13, 14, 15, and 17 years old. Firearms were recovered from the scene with the arrests coming after a police chase.

“When kids are allowed to be out there without the structures and the boundaries, we are going to see more of this,” Reverend Charles Harrison of the Indy TenPoint Coalition said.

It’s a similar message that we hear time and time again from community leaders and Hoosiers — one that hits too close to home for this veteran.

“Who is responsible? Are we running around doing whatever we want now? How did a 13-year-old have a weapon,” Joshuah said.

IMPD says the case remains under investigation.

