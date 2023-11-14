Video shows 19-year-old suspect located by drones after fleeing into cornfield

NEW PALESTINE — A 19-year-old suspect with several felony warrants was located by drones after fleeing into a cornfield.

Drone footage from New Palestine Police Department released on Monday, shows the moments when La'ron Ball was apprehended by police officers in the middle of a cornfield.

Serious Violent Felon Located by Drones After Fleeing into Cornfield



Police said on the evening of Nov. 8, New Palestine officers performed a traffic stop on US 52 for a vehicle that failed to yield right of way. During the traffic stop, Ball fled on foot into the cornfield.

A perimeter was set around the cornfield and drone pilots were utilized from Greenfield Police Department and Sugar Creek Fire Department to locate Ball in the field.

Video shows Ball being located by drones. Officers said they then gave commands for Ball to come out of the cornfield. As he attempts to run again, he is apprehended by officers.

According to the department, Ball is a serious violent felon, who had been on the run from law enforcement for over a year with several active felony warrants for armed robbery, criminal confinement and burglary. Police said he gave officers a false name in order to conceal his identity.

Ball is charged with the following: