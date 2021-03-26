Vigil held in Indianapolis for quadruple homicide victims

INDIANAPOLIS — A prayer vigil and balloon release was held in Indianapolis for the four people killed in a quadruple homicide.

The vigil began just before 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of N. Randolph St. to honor Tameeka Brown, Eve Moore, Dequan Moore, and Anthony Johnson, Jr. with a prayer led by Pastor Kim Outlaw with Living Water Fellowship Church.

Photo provided/Mike Japowics WRTV

Those in attendance were then given the opportunity to speak and reminisce about their lost loved ones. One of them was the sister of Anthony Johnson, who through her tears thanked everyone for coming before she said what happened to her brother, "It's not okay."

The brother of Tameeka Smith added, "The hurt will never go away."

Photo provided/Mike Japowics WRTV

Then, a young girl, wearing a t-shirt of her classmate Eve, and calling her her best friend said, "I just want to say I love Eve."

After, a balloon release in their honor to signify the four victims will never be forgotten as the group shouted, "We love you!"