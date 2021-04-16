Wanted murder suspect apprehended in Bloomington

MONROE COUNTY — A man who was wanted on a homicide-murder warrant from St. Joseph County was apprehended by police on Thursday in Bloomington.

The 19-year-old suspect from South Bend was believed to have been hiding out in Bloomington when he was found in an emergency room at IU Health in Bloomington by officers.

His warrant was issued on April 7 from St. Joseph County.

As police conducted surveillance, the suspect and two other males were seen leaving the hospital and getting into a 2004 BMW SUV. As the vehicle left the emergency room parking garage, one of the officers pulled up directly behind the SUV, while other troopers and South Bend officers surrounded it.

The suspect was found sitting in the backseat and armed with a handgun. He complied with officer commands and was taken into custody without incident.

Officers from South Bend took custody of the suspect before he was transported to St. Joseph County.