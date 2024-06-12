Warrant issued for man who shot at mechanic assisting person on I-465 near I-70 interchange

INDIANAPOLIS — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of an Indianapolis man who allegedly shot at another person after slapping them.

According to court documents, Jamie Montesdeoca, 35, is wanted for allegedly firing shots while stopped on the interstate earlier this month.

Court documents allege a woman was stopped on the interstate and called a mechanic friend of hers. When the mechanic arrived, Montesdeoca was already at the scene.

Montesdeoca knew the driver of the car having issues, according to court documents.

The mechanic got out of their car to speak with the driver of the broken down car and when they did Montesdeoca yelled at them and slapped them in the face.

Montesdeoca, there in his own vehicle, got back into the car — a white work van.

According to court documents, Montesdeoca then pulls up next to the mechanic's car — a Jeep Wrangler — and begins firing shots.

He then drives away, according to court documents.

IMPD was able to track down Montesdeoca's work van, but have not yet located him.

A warrant has been issued for Montesdeoca on the following charges: