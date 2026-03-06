Warrants issued after stroller, tablet stolen from mother at Children's Museum

INDIANAPOLIS — Arrest warrants have been issued for two people accused of stealing a stroller and tablet belonging to a young boy with autism at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis.

The victim, April Clerkley, told WRTV she was visiting from out of town on Feb. 28 when her son's $600 collapsible stroller was taken while unattended. A Samsung Galaxy Tab9 tablet, valued at $400, was inside at the time.

"All of his favorite things, his favorite snack container, his iPad, his whole diaper bag, like everything was just gone," Clerkley told WRTV.

According to a probable cause affidavit, security video shows two people, identified as

Jasmin Johnson and Travis Brown were seen arriving at the museum without a stroller.

Around 4:47 p.m., they're seen lingering near the stroller before Johnson pushes it toward Brown, with one of her own children in her arms. The two then walked out of the museum with it.

Shortly after, the stolen tablet was tracked to a residence on Indianapolis' southwest side. While officers were on scene, the victim arrived and the tablet began moving again, later pinging on I-465.

Days later, Facebook messages from accounts linked to both suspects told Clerkley the stroller had been sold for $250. One account offered to return it if she agreed not to press charges.

Clerkley told WRTV her son was devastated by the loss. Since then, the community has rallied around the family, and she has been able to replace both items.

Anyone with information on Johnson or Brown's whereabouts is asked to contact IMPD.