WATCH LIVE: Multiple people injured after shots fired at FedEx facility
Posted at 12:38 AM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 01:08:41-04
INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple victims have been reported after shots were fired at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, according to police.
You can watch live coverage below:
