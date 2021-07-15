Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case

WASHINGTON — The FBI made significant errors in investigating sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and didn’t treat the case with the “utmost seriousness," according to a report by the Justice Department’s inspector general.

More athletes said they were molested before the the FBI swung into action. The FBI acknowledged conduct that was “inexcusable and a discredit."

The long-awaited watchdog report highlights missteps at the FBI between the time the allegations were first reported and Nassar’s arrest. USA Gymnastics contacted the FBI about the allegations in July 2015.

It took months before the agency opened a formal investigation.