Wayne County man accused in plot to slowly poison wife to death

WAYNE COUNTY — A Wayne County man is accused of trying to slowly poison his wife to death, police said Friday.

Alfred Ruf, 69, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder after his wife, Lisa Bishop, told law enforcement she was being poisoned.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office conducted a welfare check around 9:45 a.m. Monday north of Richmond on East Wallace Road.

Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter said in a news release that Ruf told investigators he gave Bishop a substance knowing it would eventually kill her. Samples of the substance were collected and are being examined.

Bishop was hospitalized several times in 2021, which Retter said was related to the alleged poisoning.

Police are looking for two other people of interest in the case, Retter said.