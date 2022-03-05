'We need justice': Friends, loved ones gather to remember Baby Amiah

INDIANAPOLIS — About two dozen people gathered in a west-side neighborhood Saturday to pray and remember 8-month-old Amiah Robertson, who was last seen alive three years ago.

The memorial walk gave people a chance to celebrate Amiah's short life, her grandfather Chuck Robertson said.

"There's still people out there who remember her and are trying to help us go get justice, to find out what exactly happened to her," Robertson told WRTV. "Whatever happened, somebody needs to pay for this."

Vic Ryckaert/WRTV Chick Robertson, Amiah Robertson's grandfather

Amiah was last seen March 9, 2019, with her mother's boyfriend, Robert Lyons, at a home in the 200 block of South Holmes Avenue. Amiah's family reported her missing on March 16.

The memorial was organized by concerned community member C.C. Hatton, who runs a Facebook group dedicated to Amiah's memory. Some held signs pleading for "Justice for Amiah" as they made a slow procession through the neighborhood where Amiah was last seen.

They walked by the house on Holmes, where in April 2019 police dug up the backyard and searched with cadaver dogs but were unable to locate Amaih's remains.

Vic Ryckaert/WRTV This is the house where police say 8-month old Amiah Robertson was last seen alive in March 2019.

Officer William Young, a spokesman for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, said the investigation into Amiah's disappearance remains active. He urged anyone with information to cal Crime Stoppers, 317-262-TIPS.

Christina Chaney, Amiah's aunt, said the family is frustrated that police have made no arrests. She said she wants someone to be held accountable for whatever happened to Amiah.

"Get the ball rolling,"Chaney told WRTV. "We need justice. We need to know what happened to this baby. It's brought her family a lot of heartache, just wondering every day."

Vic Ryckaert/WRTV Christina Chaney, Amiah Robertson's aunt.

