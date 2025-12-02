'We're going to keep working': Indianapolis homicides decline in 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — The pain of losing a loved one never fully goes away.

"I still haven't grieved," said Kevin Green, whose daughter died nearly a month ago. The cause of her death remains under investigation.

"She was a very beautiful, smart lady," Green said.

While the grief of losing a child is universal regardless of how it happens, Green finds some encouragement in IMPD's latest crime statistics showing fewer homicides this year.

"I am very proud of our mayor, our police, our churches, our community, to see homicide numbers are down because it's been crazy," Green said.

IMPD reports 152 homicides in 2025, with 77 cases remaining unsolved. The victims range in age from 1 to 76 years old, with gunshots continuing to be the leading cause of death.

"It can be very frustrating for family members who say, 'Well, my family member is not one of those that are part of the positive statistics.' We understand. We're going to keep working," said IMPD's Tommy Thompson.

Thompson emphasized the importance of conflict resolution and seeking help before situations escalate.

"Number one, you can't pick up a gun when you have some type of conflict. There's lots of resources. We'll get you connected. Just reach out if it's just an ambulance ride, if it's just you wanna go talk to a doctor, but let us help you. Do something so you don't make the wrong decision," Thompson said.

The department has seen progress in reducing gun violence overall. Non-fatal shooting data shows about 250 fewer incidents than four years ago.

"That's a positive from last year, and each year in the last four years, we've seen better numbers," Thompson said.

However, IMPD has observed an increase in domestic-related incidents in 2025. Thompson attributes this to various end-of-year stressors.

"It's the end of the year. You may see suicides or people struggling, going through some financial woes, maybe there's some conflict, or you're locked in the house, it's cold, you're in the same location too often, the domestics. Reach out, get help," he said.