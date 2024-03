INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis Sunday.

Metro police responded to 5544 W. 34th St. at Pangea Meadows apartments on a report of a person shot just before 1 p.m.

Upon arrival, police said they found an adult male victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

At this time, the incident is under investigation. No suspect is in custody.