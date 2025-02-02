West side Indy shooting kills 1

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis Saturday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 2500 block of West 10th Street on reports of a person shot just after 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot injury inside a business. He was originally reported to be in critical condition but later died.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will release the victim's name once his family is notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.