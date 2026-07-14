Westfield woman pleads guilty after police discover six-year fraud plot

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — A Westfield woman was arrested after police discovered a six-year fraud plan.

Shayna Williams, 51, of Westfield, pleaded guilty to wire fraud for a six-year scheme that defrauded an older woman of more than $500,000, federal prosecutors said Monday.

According to court documents, Williams was involved in a crash with the victim. For six years following the accident, Williams stole money from the victim and the victim's friend by lying about injuries, conditions, and other expenses caused by the crash.

Police say Williams falsely claimed her daughter suffered severe back injuries in the crash, requiring surgery and specialized equipment such as a walker and an in-home elevator.

Williams also said that her daughter had sustained severe back injuries and that other family members faced mounting medical bills and ongoing treatments.

Documents say Williams sent text messages to the victim, posing as insurance agents supposedly working with hospitals on Williams' "medical bills." The victim was also promised reimbursement if they covered the expenses up front, prosecutors said.

Williams even disguised her phone number to make the impersonations more credible.

To cover these costs, court documents say the victim took out personal loans, delivered food, obtained a second mortgage, and borrowed money from friends.

In total, the victim paid Williams approximately $672,086. Prosecutors say Williams used this money on "personal expenses, including restaurants, travel, and gambling," despite knowing the victim was going into significant debt.

Court records show Williams accepted a plea agreement in this case on June 30. She will be sentenced at a later date.