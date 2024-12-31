'What goes up must come down' | IMPD warns against New Year's celebratory gunfire

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is reminding the public of the dangers of firing weapons in the air as Hoosiers prepare to bring in the New Year.

The department says they typically respond to several calls involving shots being fired on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day — but say the action is illegal and dangerous.

"A bullet fired into the air can ascend a mile or more in the air. Smaller caliber ammunition can fall at a rate of 300 feet per second and larger caliber ammunition can fall at a rate of 500 feet per second. A rate of 150 to 170 feet per second can penetrate the human skin, while a velocity of 200 feet per second can penetrate the human skull," Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The department warns that anyone arrested for firing a weapon can face a Criminal Recklessness charge, which is a level six felony punishable by six months to two and a half years in jail, and a potential fine of up to $10,000.

IMPD says to call 911 if you see someone firing a weapon.

Additionally, they ask you to call for the following situations:



Active disturbances or fights

Crimes in progress

Drunk/reckless drivers

If you and/or someone else is in immediate need for medical treatment

Any immediate danger or threat to safety

Any in-progress damage to property

Trespassers

Thefts/robberies in progress

Suspicious people/vehicles

You are asked to call 311 for the following situations:



Loud music/party

Making a delayed police report

Barking dogs

Lost/stolen property

Parking violations

Vehicle accidents without injury

"IMPD looks forward to 2025 and urges everyone to celebrate the New Year safely while remembering what goes up must come down," the department concluded.