What happened to Najah Ferrell? Avon police are still investigating three years later.

AVON — Three years after Najah Ferrell disappeared in Avon, the police department said "somebody knows something" as they still work to solve the case.

Ferrell, 30, of Avon, was last seen when she left for work on March 15, 2019, but she never made it there.

On March 26, 2019, her car was found abandoned on Interstate 465 near Lafayette Road in Indianapolis with some of her belongings strewn beside the roadway.

Her foot was later found on April 7, 2019, in a pond in Crown Point. It was after this discovery police said the case transitioned into a death investigation.

In November 2018, her family spoke with WRTV. Her mother, Paula Gholson, said the circumstances around the case aren't normal.

"That is not normal to take somebody's life that was not involved in anything illegal, living a life of chance and haphazardly, no this was a mother," Gholson said.

The case is still under investigation by the Avon Police Department, Indiana State Police and the FBI.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

