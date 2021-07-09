What we've learned about the man accused of killing Detective Greg Ferency

TERRE HAUTE — WRTV is learning more about the man accused of killing a Terre Haute Police Detective Wednesday.

Shane Meehan, 44, faces a charge of 'Premeditated Murder of a Federal Agent.' Court documents say Meehan threw a Molotov Cocktail at the building. When Terre Haute Police Department Detective and FBI Task Force Officer Gregory Ferency walked out of the building, Meehan confronted him and shot him.

Ferency was able to return fire at Meehan but died from his injuries.

WRTV has learned Meehan worked at the federal corrections complex in Terre Haute from 2005-2017. The Bureau of Prisons says Meehan was a corrections officer.

Indiana online court records show two past charges against Meehan- one for public intoxication and one criminal trespassing charge. Both were filed in Marion County in May 2013, while Meehan was still employed at the federal prison. The charges were ultimately dropped.

In 2019, Meehan ran as an independent candidate in the Terre Haute race for mayor. The Associated Press reports Meehan received less than one percent of the vote.