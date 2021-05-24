Man arrested in deaths of 3 people, including child, in Miami County

PERU — A White County man accused of killing three people, including a 4-year-old girl, last week at a mobile home park in Peru was arrested Sunday, police said.

On Friday, deputies with the Miami County Sheriff's Office were dispatched on a welfare check to a home at the Woodland Hills Trailer Court in the 2800 block of South 300 West.

When they arrived, police found the bodies of Jessica Sizemore, 26, Jessiah Hall, 37, and Rae-Lynn Sizemore, 4, according to Indiana State Police.

All three victims lived in the home and police believe they were shot May 16. An uninjured 2-year-old boy was also found at the home. He was transported to Duke's Memorial Hospital and medically cleared and released into the care of the Indiana Department of Child Services Miami County Division.

Indiana State Police and the Miami County Sheriff's Office arrested a 25-year-old man Sunday at a relative's home in Lafayette. Police said he and Sizemore had a child together.

Prosecutors have not yet announced formal charges against the man. WRTV does not identify suspects until they are charged.

Anyone with information should contact Indiana State Police at 765-473-6666 or the Miami County Sheriff's Office at 765-472-1322.

RELATED | Authorities investigate 3 fatally shot in Miami County