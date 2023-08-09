Watch Now
Whiteland student detained after bringing gun onto school bus

Posted at 9:44 AM, Aug 09, 2023
WHITELAND — A Clark-Pleasant Schools student has been detained after bringing a gun onto their school bus Wednesday morning.

According to a release sent to parents, a student reported that another student had a gun in their backpack to their bus driver. The bus was heading to Break-O-Day Elementary school in Whiteland.

The bus driver immediately responded and confiscated the weapon, according to the school corporation.

Clark-Pleasant Police were contacted immediately and responded to the scene of the bus where all students were safe and accounted for. The student has been detained for questioning, according to the schools.

