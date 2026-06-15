Whitestown man charged with attempted murder after shooting father in the foot, police say

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A man was arrested in Whitestown on Sunday after shooting his father in the foot, police say.

According to a release from Whitestown police, just before 7:30 p.m., officers were called to a house in the 3700 block of Indigo Blue Boulevard following a report of a shooting. That’s a neighborhood near the intersection of East Pierce Street and South Main Street.

When officers arrived, 28-year-old Rutherford Keener exited the house with his hands raised and told officers that he had shot his father, police say.

Officers entered the house and located his father with a gunshot wound to the foot. He was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition.

Keener was taken to Boone County Jail on pending preliminary charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

According to online court records, an initial hearing is scheduled for Friday morning.