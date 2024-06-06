Watch Now
Whitestown police officer injured after being struck by suspected drunk driver

Posted at 3:49 PM, Jun 06, 2024

WHITESTOWN —  A Whitestown police officer is in the hospital after he was struck by an alleged drunk driver who was speeding on I-65 Wednesday night.

The unidentified Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department officer was using an emergency vehicle median to turn around at 11:30 p.m. on I-65 North near mile marker 135.5.

The department says he was slowing down in the median side emergency lane with his police lights on when he was struck by a Honda Crosstour sedan who was driving at a high speed.

Both the officer and the driver of the suspect vehicle were transported to Methodist Hospital with moderate injuries from the crash.

Police believe alcohol is a factor in this crash. The suspect is preliminary charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment.

