'Why me': Thieves steal car in Indianapolis using key fob programing device

INDIANAPOLIS — A trend that’s made national headlines has now made its way to Indianapolis.

Thieves are hacking their way into cars without the keys in their hands.

More and more people are being caught stealing cars with a “key fob programming device," which essentially allows someone to duplicate a key fob used for push-to-start vehicles.

The national trend is showing “muscle cars” have been the main targets.

Jillian Jones, an Indianapolis resident, fell victim to the crime. Her white 2018 Dodge Challenger was parked in her driveway when a 19-year-old stole it.

“Why me? Why violate somebody randomly like this,” Jones said.

Police say her car was stolen by a man who is no stranger to the crime.

Court documents detail the suspect was found with a programming device and other items used to break into cars.

“What they’re doing is they are getting in the car, which isn’t difficult and they are getting the information they need and programming a key,” Jeff Lee said.

Lee is an Indianapolis locksmith. He says he can’t pinpoint exactly what cars are prone to this issue, but says a lot of push-to-start vehicles are susceptible.

IMPD says they are seeing instances where a key fob programming device is used to steal cars, especially Dodges and Chryslers.

“If you do take them inside, you want to keep them away from the windows and door to prevent what they call relay theft, where a thief can just amplify the signal and trick your car, if you have a push-to-start car, into thinking that it’s you and off they go,” Lee said.

Jones says she learned a thing or two from police who took her report of the stolen car.

“Keep lights on outside. If you have a garage or a driveway, park your car in it. Put a GPS in your car that can’t be disconnected with an antenna, like an apple air tag,” she said.

IMPD numbers show there have been more than 1,500 reports of car thefts this year.