Witness phone call helps lead to arrests in 2013 Kokomo murder case

HOWARD COUNTY — Newly released court documents show a phone call helped lead investigators to arrest two men in a decade old cold case.

Jesse McCartney of Kokomo and Joey McCartney of Graham, Kentucky both face murder and burglary charges in connection to the death of Destiny Pittman, 21.

Pittman was shot and killed on Feb. 7, 2013 in the 800 block of James Drive in Kokomo. Witnesses said two unknown armed suspects forced their way into the home and shot Pittman after she confronted them.

One witness says one of the unknown men asked "where is it?"

The probable cause affidavit says information received over the next several years didn't produce any significant leads and the case went cold.

On Dec. 5, 2022, authorities received a phone call from someone who said they "thought [authorities] would have solved this case another way by now, but [redacted] couldn't keep this to [redacted] anymore after repeatedly seeing press releases concerning the case."

The person also told authorities the case had been weighing on them for a long time and believed a drug deal was involved in the incident.

Jesse and Joey have initial hearings on March 9 and 10, respectively, online court records show.