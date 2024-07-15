Witnesses claim intimidation of apartment residents led to shooting that injured 5 people

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after five people were shot on the south side of Indianapolis Sunday evening.

“If somebody hadn’t seen what was going on and snatched me to the ground it would have been all bad,” one victim told WRTV.

One of the victims in Sunday night’s mass shooting says she is lucky to be alive after being caught in the crossfire of a shootout.

WRTV

“By the Grace of God, we are here, by the Grace of God,” The victim added.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 3200 block of Teakwood Drive for a disturbance at 8:15 p.m. Just minutes later, police were notified of a person shot at the scene.

Upon arrival, officers located three adult women, one adult male and a juvenile boy suffering from gunshot injuries.

Police listed the ages of the victims.

27-year-old female

51-year-old female

17-year-old male

33-year-old female

33-year-old male

“It saddens me that our community goes through this on a daily basis. This is normal for our community,” the victim added.

IMPD says the shooting stemmed from a disturbance that started at a basketball court. “It’s scary that teenage boys would terrorize an apartment complex hundreds of kids over there,” the victim concluded.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

